Massive boost for PBKS as WTC 2025 final bound pacer confirms availability ahead of IPL 2025 resumption - Reports

In a huge positive for Punjab Kings (PBKS), South African pacer Marco Jansen has confirmed his availability ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption, reported ESPNcricinfo on Wednesday (May 14). The pacer is part of the Proteas squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final but has agreed to join the franchise in Jaipur ahead of their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

As a result, Jansen has become the first of eight IPL players in the SA squad for the WTC 2025 final to confirm his availability for the remaining league games this season. Whether he would be available for the playoffs, which start on May 29, is subject to negotiations between the BCCI and CSA.

As things stand, the South African cricket board has asked its players to return on May 26. They will then travel to the UK on May 30. The WTC final will kick off at Lord's on June 11. In the above scenario, Jansen will be available for two more league games, against RR and the Delhi Capitals (DC). PBKS will play their last league game against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 26.

Notably, Marco Jansen has scalped 11 wickets in as many innings at an economy rate of 8.79 this term. He remains critical to Punjab's success as they are favorites to reach the playoffs. Notably, PBKS are chasing their maiden trophy in the league.

Marco Jansen returns but uncertainty looms over Australian duo for PBKS in IPL 2025

Marco Jansen has agreed to rejoin PBKS, but there is uncertainty over the availability of the Australian duo of Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis for the remainder of IPL 2025. Inglis, in particular, has been named in the Aussie squad for the WTC 2025 final.

On the brighter side, Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen (both Australians) and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will return to the side alongside Jansen for the upcoming matches.

The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week on May 9 due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan. Due to a revised schedule, the tournament has been extended till June 3. The matches will resume on May 17.

