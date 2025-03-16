"Mast" - Hardik Pandya reacts to ₹5.25 Cr recruit's massive six in MI nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya seemed mighty impressed by uncapped Indian batter Naman Dhir's big hitting in the side's preparatory camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 25-year-old hit a stunning lofted shot over fine-leg in one of the net sessions.

Hardik, who observed the talented youngster's batting from behind the nets, appreciated the six by saying:

"Yeah..mast."

Sharing the video of Dhir's shot, the Mumbai-based franchise wrote on Instagram;

"कडक 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓, Naman!💥( Solid shot, Naman)."

It is worth mentioning that MI signed Dhir at his base price of ₹20 lakh ahead of IPL 2024. He featured in seven games and amassed 140 runs at a strike rate of 177.21.

The five-time champions re-signed Dhir at the IPL 2025 mega-auction by using the Right-To-Match option. The player got a huge raise as he was roped in for ₹5.25 crore this time.

"It will be a season of slight personal redemption for him"- Aakash Chopra on MI captain Hardik Pandya

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Hardik Pandya will have a point to prove in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the all-rounder was touted to be Rohit Sharma's successor as India's white-ball skipper but was abruptly sidelined from the captaincy race.

Chopra emphasized that Hardik has often thrived in high-pressure situations and has proved his mettle as a leader with a title-winning campaign for Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"The biggest opportunity is for Hardik Pandya. He was almost the heir apparent to Rohit Sharma at one point. He used to be the captain wherever Rohit Sharma wasn't there. It was almost a given that he would be the white-ball captain. However, suddenly, he has gone out of the captaincy list. No one is even discussing him. He is not even being made the vice-captain. The guy has performed strongly. He is a clutch player. He is the one who delivers almost every single time in clutch situations.

"He won the Gujarat Titans the title and took them to the final the second year. After that, suddenly, he is nowhere. He is not in the captaincy list. So it will be a season of slight personal redemption for him. Can he as a captain take the Mumbai Indians to their former glory? Of course, there will be acceptance this time, but I think the biggest opportunity lies with Hardik Pandya."

Hardik Pandya and Co. will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

