Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to clash in the 41st match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (April 25). Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the high-octane contest.

The two teams have already met once this season on April 15 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was a run feast as SRH shattered the record books by scoring a gigantic total of 287/3 after being asked to bat first. The Sunrisers broke their own record of 277 with a scintillating batting display and notched up the highest-ever total in IPL history.

Travis Head was the chief architect for SRH with the bat as he smashed a 39-ball century, while Heinrich Klaasen (67) and Co. chipped in with brisk contributions to take their side to the massive total. Inspired by Dinesh Karthik's performance, RCB gave a good account of themselves in the chase but eventually lost the match by 25 runs.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming match between both teams after witnessing an intense encounter last time around. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"He scored a century the last time" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked Virat Kohli as the player to watch out for from the RCB side during their upcoming IPL 2024 match against SRH.

He pointed out that Kohli hit a fine century last year when he played at this venue and felt his contribution would be crucial to RCB's success this time as well. Previewing the upcoming IPL 2024 clash on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The most prominent player for that (playing to win) is Virat Kohli. He scored a century the last time he played against this team at this ground. Virat Kohli will be my first player in focus. He got out to a very controversial decision in the last match. One thing I have learned is that you need to respect the laws."

From the RCB bowling attack, Chopra named Lockie Ferguson as the player to watch out for.

"I am slightly scared to pick any bowler against Hyderabad. However, if Bangalore have to do well, some bowler will have to do well. I am going with Lockie Ferguson. He got hit a lot in the first over last time but then he made a comeback against KKR. So I am expecting him to play here and do well," Aakash Chopra added.

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

