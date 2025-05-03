Matheesha Pathirana comes up with an interesting celebration after dismissing Rajat Patidar cheaply in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar fell for 11 off 15 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The right-hander was caught at mid-off by Sam Curran off the bowling of Matheesha Pathirana.
The wicket further accentuated CSK's increasing ascendancy in the innings as RCB struggled to get going in the middle phase of the innings after a blistering start. It was Pathirana's third wicket of his innings as he showed signs of returning to his best form in the tournament.
The pacer came up with an interesting celebration after claiming Patidar's wicket, kneeling down and looking on with a childlike expression.
Watch highlights from his spell and his celebration here.
Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd power RCB 213/5 in 20 overs
Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. However, the RCB opening pair of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli made full use of the excellent batting conditions and wayward bowling from CSK to put on 97 runs for the first wicket.
The CSK bowlers clawed their way back into the match in the middle phase of the innings. However, Romario Shepherd's late assault where he made an unbeaten 53 off 14 balls powered RCB to 213/5 after 20 overs. The West Indian's innings was the second-joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, along with KL Rahul and Pat Cummins.
Bethell felt that a score of 210 runs was par on this wicket and RCB had managed to go past that mark.
"Feedback from Virat was that it was a better wicket up top and we tried to capitalize. There was not much swing up top, which made it easier. It was pretty cool to match this intensity and nice to spend some time out in the middle tonight. When I walked off, I said 210, so happy with three more than that. Had a bit of a stumble (through the middle), but hopefully our spinners can do something similar," Bethell said at the mid-innings break via ESPN Cricinfo.
RCB were dealt a big blow before the match started as pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the match. At the time of writing, CSK were 57/1 in five overs.
