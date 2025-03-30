Matheesha Pathirana takes a fantastic diving catch to dismiss Dhruv Jurel in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana took an excellent catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel in the ongoing IPL 2025 match in Guwahati. The CSK pacer dived brilliantly to complete the catch near the third man region.

Playing against Noor Ahmad in the 14th over of the RR innings, Dhruv Jurel tried for a shot over the leg-side. However, Noor deceived with his spin as the ball got a top edge from the bat and flew towards the third man region.

Matheesha Pathirana was in the point region, but he covered some distance quickly and executed a fine dive to complete the catch.

You can watch the video here:

Pathirana has a habit of taking excellent catches for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Last year, on March 31, 2024, Pathirana took a flying catch in the third man area to dismiss Delhi Capitals' batter David Warner in Vizag.

Matheesha Pathirana bowled an excellent spell of 2/28 for CSK against RR in IPL 2025

Pathirana had a great day in the office in Guwahati. He took a splendid catch to dismiss Dhruv Jurel cheaply, and the Sri Lankan star also took two wickets with the ball to help the Yellow Army restrict their opponents to 182/9 in 20 overs despite a quickfire 36-ball 81 from Nitish Rana.

The right-arm fast bowler first cleaned up Riyan Parag for 37 runs just when he was looking dangerous in the middle. After that, Matheesha Pathirana dismissed hard-hitter Shimron Hetmyer caught out on the first ball of the 20th over. In the end, Pathirana completed his four-over quota and finished with figures of 2/28.

CSK have lost Rachin Ravindra for a duck in the run-chase of 183. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are currently batting in the middle. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

