"May even surpass Rishabh Pant's legacy" - Fans erupt as Axar Patel appointed DC skipper for IPL 2025

Fans online were impressed after the Delhi Capitals (DC) announced all-rounder Axar Patel as their new captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Axar was retained for a whopping ₹16.50 crore ahead of the mega auction. Rishabh Pant was released and not retained at the auction by the Capitals.

The all-rounder is fresh off India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai, where he played a key role throughout the tournament, making valuable contributions with both bat and ball. He has been with the Delhi Capitals since the 2019 season and is an integral part of the team.

While he does not have a lot of captaincy experience, he was named as India's T20I vice-captain in January this year. The 31-year-old also led his state team Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2024-25.

Fans on social media have reacted positively to Axar Patel's appointment as captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025. A user reflected on Axar's recent career trajectory, highlighting his path from winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy to now leading the Capitals.

" T20 World Cup winner. • Champions Trophy winner. • Captain of Delhi Capitals. GREAT LAST 9 MONTHS FOR AXAR PATEL - A NEW RESPONSIBILITY FOR BAPU IN IPL. 🫡," the user tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user wrote that it is Axar's time to show his power, describing him as a 'strong' personality on the field.

"Axar Patel is doing great. He has won the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and is now the leader of Delhi Capitals. He is strong on the field, will he also win the IPL as captain? It's time for him to show his power," the tweet read.

A user remarked that Axar is a warrior on the field and deserves captaincy. The user also wrote that the all-rounder can even surpass Rishabh Pant's legacy as the captain of the Delhi Capitals.

"From being Delhi capitals backbone since 2019 to now leading the team in IPL 2025—Axar Patel truly deserves this! A warrior on the field, a leader in the making. He may even surpass Rishabh Pant’s legacy as the greatest DC captain," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Bappu Axar Patel is ready to lead Delhi Capitals to victory! Let’s go!," a user wrote.

"👏 Axar's appointment is a testament to his consistent performance and dedication to the team. He has been retained by the franchise for a substantial ₹16.50 crore, reflecting his importance to the team 💸 ⁴. Here's to an exciting IPL season with Axar Patel as the captain 🎉👏! 🏆🔥," another user tweeted.

Another user expressed faith in Axar's ability to lead the team, saying he has proven himself to be a strong player.

"That's exciting news! Axar Patel has proven to be a strong player, and I believe he can lead the team effectively. Looking forward to seeing how the season unfolds under his captaincy!," the tweet read.

"A new era begins for DC under Bapu's captaincy! 👏#AxarPatel | #DelhiCapitals | #IPL2025," another user wrote.

The IPL 2025 season will begin on March 22. The Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign on March 24 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"It is my absolute honor to captain the Delhi Capitals" - Axar Patel after captaincy announcement for IPL 2025

Axar Patel expressed his gratitude after being appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season. Since 2019, Axar has scored 967 runs and this will be his seventh season with the franchise.

He has also picked up 62 wickets with the ball for the Capitals and is one of their most experienced players in the current squad.

"It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I'm deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me," the all-rounder was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL. With a new captain for a new season, the expectations from Axar will be high to turn their fortunes around and guide them to their maiden silverware.

