'May Lord Ganesha protect us in these difficult moments' - Virat Kohli and others extend greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Indian cricket fraternity has extended its warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. From current skipper Virat Kohli to former captain Sachin Tendulkar, several cricketers shared the festive joy on social media.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a 10-day festival celebrated mostly in Western India. But the celebrations this year have been dampened by COVID-19 and devotees are performing the idol worship in their homes.
Tendulkar posted a video of himself performing the ‘aarti’ with his wife, daughter, mother and house staff. Kohli, on the other hand, prayed that Lord Ganesh protects everyone in the on-going battle with the pandemic. Aakash Chopra shared a picture of Ganpati playing cricket.
Here are some of the tweets:
Virat Kohli gears up for the IPL
Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have arrived in UAE, where the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from 18 September to 10 November.
Captain Virat Kohli will be eager to end the trophy drought and lead the team to the coveted silverware which has forever eluded them. His personal stats in the tournament are impressive, with 5412 runs from 177 games at an average of 37.84 and strike rate of 131.64.
All the games will be played in three cities – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. This is only the second time the tournament has been moved outside India.
On 24 March 2009, the BCCI officially announced that the second season of the IPL was to be held in South Africa due to general elections in the country. And this time, the tournament has been moved out due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in India.Published 22 Aug 2020, 18:10 IST