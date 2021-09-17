"May the opposition batsmen always gift you wickets" - Cricket fraternity wishes Ravichandran Ashwin as he turns 35 

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 35 on Friday. On the occasion, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to send him their best wishes. Ashwin is currently in Dubai as he recently joined the DC camp after returning from England.

Ravichandran Ashwin did not get a chance to play a single game during the Test series in England. He will be eager to get back onto the field for Delhi Capitals in the second phase of IPL 2021. Ashwin will also be looking to prove that selectors made the right call by picking him up for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Cricket fraternity wishes Ravichandran Ashwin on his birthday

Delhi Capitals



Happy Birthday, Ash Anna 💙



May this be another year filled with happiness and wickets 🤩



Happy Birthday, Ash Anna 💙

May this be another year filled with happiness and wickets 🤩

#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99



Sachin Tendulkar

Looking forward to see you spin a web during the T20 World Cup. Wish you a very happy birthday Ash!

🏏 79 Tests, 111 ODIs, 46 T20Is

🙌 615 international wickets and 3483 runs

🌟 Top-ranked Test spinner in ICC Rankings



💫 An all-round genius

🏏 79 Tests, 111 ODIs, 46 T20Is

🙌 615 international wickets and 3483 runs

🌟 Top-ranked Test spinner in ICC Rankings

Here's wishing @ashwinravi99 a happy birthday!

Rishabh Pant

Wishing you a fantastic year ahead, Ash bhai. May the opposition batsmen always gift you wickets 😉 @ashwinravi99

BCCI

6⃣1⃣5⃣ intl. wickets ☝️

3⃣4⃣8⃣3⃣ intl. runs 👍

2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆



Here's wishing



2⃣3⃣6⃣ intl. matches 👌

6⃣1⃣5⃣ intl. wickets ☝️

3⃣4⃣8⃣3⃣ intl. runs 👍

2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 🏆

Here's wishing #TeamIndia's @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏

Let's relive his brilliant 5-wicket haul against England 🎥 🔽

Navdeep Saini

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 bhaiya 🎂🎂 Stay Blessed

Gautam Gambhir

His spin makes us win! Many happy returns of the day my friend @ashwinravi99! Have a wonderful year ahead!

S.Badrinath

#HappyBirthdayAshwin There couldn't be a better role model for any young cricketer from TN to emulate, May you continue to inspire happy birthday Ash, have a good one ..

#HappyBirthdayAshwin https://t.co/Uz753LCxa6

Ashwin given a consolation cup to make up for disappointment in England: Gavaskar on spinner's selection World Cup

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar opined that Ravichandran Ashwin was given a consolation cup by getting a place in the 15-man India squad for the World Cup after being ignored for all the Test matches in the IPL. He was also not sure whether Ashwin would get a game in the upcoming World Cup.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar gave his views about Ravichandran Ashwin's selection for the World Cup and said:

"Ashwin's return is a good thing but we'll have to wait and see if he gets a place in the playing XI. You have selected him in the 15, that's alright. You chose him in the squad in England as well but are not giving him the chance in the XI. So, he's perhaps just given a consolation cup to make up for the disappointment that he might have from here (in England). Will he play in the XI? Only time will tell."

He continued:

"MS Dhoni being the mentor is bigger news than Ashwin's selection because he's a captain who led India to the 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup wins. If he's in that camp, then India will immensely benefit from it."

Indian cricket fans will be hoping Ravichandran Ashwin will turn the clock back during the upcoming T20 World Cup and put in some match-winning performances for the team if given a chance.

