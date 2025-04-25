"May well be the worst batter in the history of IPL" - Fans react after Deepak Hooda scores 22 off 21 balls in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order batter Deepak Hooda played a sluggish knock against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25. The right-handed batter scored 22 runs off 21 balls, including one six and a boundary, drawing reactions from the fans. The 30-year-old was the last batter to be dismissed as the Super Kings were bundled out for 154 in 19.5 overs.

In his three previous IPL 2025 games, Hooda returned with poor scores of 3, 4, and 0 against Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. The five-time champions CSK bought him for INR 1.7 crore at the mega auction last year. The acquisition came even after Hooda managed just 145 runs in nine innings for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous edition of the T20 league.

Overall, Hooda has 1494 runs in 100 innings in the IPL, averaging 17.78, comprising eight half-centuries.

Fans on X trolled Deepak Hooda for failing to play at a promising strike rate against SRH. One user wrote:

"Deepak Hooda may well be the worst batter in the history of IPL. Averaging only 17.93 in 122 games! REALLY and a S.R of 127.73. His only good season was 2022, where he scored 451 runs ,and people started comparing him to Virat."

Another user wrote sarcastically:

"Bro i seriously think this Deepak Hooda has some explicit pics of CSK coaches."

Another user commented:

"Deepak Hooda had one job to do and he did it right. Playing a Test match in a T20. Not in the Playing 11, he should not be even in the squad or in the country! One absolute waste baggage forever and ever with no intent!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Harshal Patel bags 4 as SRH restrict CSK to 154 in IPL 2025 match

Harshal Patel starred with the ball for SRH as they bundled out CSK for 154 in the IPL 2025 match. The medium pacer returned with figures of 4/28, while skipper Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, CSK Debutant Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre chipped in with 42 (25) and 30 (19), respectively.

In response, SRH were 13/1 after two overs, with Ishan Kishan and Travis Head at the crease. Khaleel Ahmed removed Abhishek Sharma for a two-ball duck.

