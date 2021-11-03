Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: "There were a few learnings, and that's something I have worked on post IPL" - Mayank Agarwal aims to have a solid campaign with Karnataka 

Team India opener batsman Mayank Agarwal spoke about the recent campaign he had with the Punjab Kings during the second leg of the IPL. He talked about how he aims to incorporate it for Karnataka during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. India's domestic T20 tournament will begin tomorrow (November 4) with the contest between Bengal and Chhatisgarh.

Agarwal noted that he had a rather fruitful IPL campaign as an opener. He used to play the role of the aggressor with KL Rahul employing the role of the anchor. Agarwal amassed 441 runs across 12 matches at a strike rate of 140.44 and an average of 40.09. While speaking to PTI, Agarwal said:

"I am very happy with the performances I have put in for Punjab. Some big knocks against the top teams was a very satisfying feeling. There were a few learnings too, and that's something I have worked on post IPL."

He also elaborated on the role he has in place with his franchise and how it allows him to contribute to the team's cause. Agarwal added:

"I have always tried to make the best use of powerplay, and that was the role was given to me. I am happy I am able to do that ... I enjoy taking the responsibilities to sometimes bat through the innings as well,"

Agarwal has forged an impeccable partnership with KL Rahul over the course of recent seasons in the IPL.

We are looking forward to what lies ahead: Agarwal on Karnataka's chances in the tournament

Agarwal feels that the longer he stays at the crease, the team's chances of posting a commanding total increase. He also spoke about Karnataka's preparations ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. This is a competition that the state has won twice. Agarwal explained:

"It's a very talented team with a lot of players playing for the country and IPL teams. Everyone is hungry to do well and win tournaments for the state. We had a very good pre-season camp in Bangalore and played a few practice matches as well. We are looking forward to what lies ahead."

The right-handed batsman also spoke about the opportunity to open with Devdutt Padikkal in the side that will be led by Manish Pandey. He added:

"It will be a good opportunity for us to give Karnataka the start it needs, and play with freedom and express ourselves."

Karnataka will open their campaign with a clash against Mumbai in Guwahati. They have been drawn in Elite Group B alongside the likes of Baroda, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Services.

