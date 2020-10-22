IPL 2020: 'Mayank Agarwal has shown this season that he is more than a Test player,' says Jonty Rhodes

Kings XI Punjab fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has lauded the team's two openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, for their phenomenal performances in IPL 2020.

Jonty Rhodes said that Agarwal had proved himself as an all-format player with his quickfire knocks this season, while the South African legend also appreciated Rahul's captaincy.

In an interview with ANI on Thursday, Jonty Rhodes talked about the two Kings XI Punjab stalwarts in detail.

KL Rahul is currently the leading run-getter in IPL 2020, with 540 runs in 10 matches, and his opening partner, Mayank Agarwal, is at the third position courtesy of his 398 runs at a strike rate of 155.46. Both the Karnataka batsmen have been supremely consistent in the tournament so far.

"It is incredible and is an indication of the strength of Indian cricket, which is detrimental also sometimes for some young cricketers. Think of Rohit Sharma, how long he took to break into the Indian team. Guys like Mayank have shown he is more than just a Test player. But KL has just been so consistent. He is multi-dimensional, and that is important because as a cricketer you need to adapt to every scenario. The players who are able to adapt are the ones who are successful," said the former Mumbai Indians fielding coach.

Jonty Rhodes heaps praise on KXIP's fielding in IPL 2020

The Kings XI Punjab have been one of the best fielding sides in IPL 2020. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, and Mayank Agarwal have wowed the fans with their efforts on the boundary line.

Fielding coach Jonty Rhodes took pride in their performances and continued:

"For Pooran, to complete the catch and release it, he was mid-air and parallel to the ground when he took it and then to time the release. Even Glenn Maxwell was there in the frame. He just wasn't sure which side Pooran would release it. Similarly, when Mayank saved that six from Kieron Pollard in the Super Over. It is a massive result off the last ball. If that ball had gone for six, momentum would have been with Mumbai Indians."

Advertisement

Lastly, Jonty Rhodes also credited KL Rahul for the team's ongoing three-match winning streak, saying that the 28-year-old's magnificent form allowed him to ask everyone else to pull their socks up in a calm manner.