Mayank Agarwal errs while wishing Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, gets trolled

Mayank Agarwal was one of the first cricketers to wish Jasprit Bumrah following his marriage. However, the Indian opener committed a colossal, yet comical blunder while doing so.

Instead of tagging Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan in his congratulatory message on Twitter, Agarwal tagged Bumrah and Sanjay Bangar.

Mayank Agarwal's deleted tweet.

However, he was quick to spot his mistake and correct it as he deleted the tweet and put up a new one.

In the new tweet, he wrote:

"Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan. Wishing you happiness and health together."

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan Wishing you happiness and health together 🤗❤️ — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 15, 2021

Mayank Agarwal gets trolled

Even though Mayank Agarwal hardly took any time to delete the erred tweet, it is not easy to escape the watchful eyes of social media users. Fans were quick to spot the mistake and trolled Agarwal for the same.

Here are some of the funniest reactions on Twitter following Agarwal's mistake:

Meanwhile sanjay bangar to mayank agrawal pic.twitter.com/1IkqwS6fFP — Ex Cricketer (@exx_cricketer) March 15, 2021

Bhai sahab , ye kis line mei aa gaye aap?? pic.twitter.com/KxBnUJ2lgd — Aman Raina45 (@ImRaina45) March 15, 2021

Only elite people know this is 2nd tweet from Mayank 🤣😜 — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) March 15, 2021

Monk? Having old Monk brother? 😁 — Danny (@Ddnyana) March 15, 2021

@RaviBhai2705 ko game khelne ke liye mobile nhi diya karo. — Diwakar Kumar (@diwakarkumar47) March 15, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah announced the news of his marriage to Sanjana Ganesan on Monday afternoon.

"Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana," he wrote in his tweet.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”



Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.



Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

Mayank Agarwal to represent the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

Mayank Agarwal, who was dropped from India's Test squad during the tour of Australia, failed to make his way back into the team during the recent series against England.

The Karnataka batsman wasn't included in the T20I squad either and is unlikely to play the three-match ODI series.

In all likelihood, Agarwal will return to the field in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mayank Agarwal will be representing the rechristened Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the tournament.

Agarwal was one of the team's best batsmen last season as he scored 424 runs in 11 matches in IPL 2020. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the Punjab franchise only behind KL Rahul.

The Punjab Kings will play their first IPl 2021 game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 12th.