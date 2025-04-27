Mayank Yadav cleans up Hardik Pandya for 5 with a ripper in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

  • home icon
By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 27, 2025 17:40 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Hardik Pandya had no answers to a brilliant delivery from Mayank Yadav [Credit: Getty]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav produced a ripping delivery to clean up Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27. Playing his first game of the season after a long injury layoff, Mayank struggled for consistency in his first three overs, conceding 35 runs. Yet, he removed the in-form Rohit Sharma for 12 in his second over.

Mayank came back for his final over in the 16th over of the innings and stunned Hardik with his first delivery. A good length ball from the youngster tailed back in and breached Hardik's defense, much to the dismay of the Mumbai crowd.

You can watch the clip of Mayank Yadav's peach to dislodge Hardik Pandya here.

The 22-year-old finished with fairly impressive figures of 2/40 from his four overs in his first game back. Mayank had fans and experts thrilled with his incredible pace and accuracy in his debut IPL season last year.

The speedster played only four matches before an injury ruled him out of the competition. However, he picked up seven wickets at an excellent average of 12.14 and an economy of under seven.

Meanwhile, Hardik could manage only five from seven balls in the ongoing clash despite coming into bat at the start of the 14th over.

MI post massive total despite Hardik Pandya's early dismissal

MI thrilled the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium with a sensational batting performance against LSG. Asked to bat first by LSG captain Rishabh Pant under hot conditions, MI raced to 33/0 inside the first three overs.

Opener Ryan Rickelton scored his second half-century of the season, finishing with 58 from 32 deliveries. The in-form Suryakumar Yadav took over after Rickelton's dismissal, scoring a breathtaking 28-ball 54.

Timely contributions from Naman Dhir (25* off 11) and Corbin Bosch (20 off 10) helped MI sail past the 200-run mark and finish at a massive 215/7 in 20 overs. Both teams won five out of their nine games entering the ongoing contest, making this a key fixture with several teams jostling for playoff qualification.

MI have won their last four games after starting the season with a solitary victory in their first five encounters. On the other hand, LSG are coming off a loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC), and a setback today will be their third in the last four outings.

