Mayank Yadav injury update: LSG CEO reveals pacer experienced soreness in lower abdominal area during IPL 2024 clash vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) CEO Vinod Bisht has issued an update on right-arm speedster Mayank Yadav's injury situation after he walked out of the field mid-inning from the match against the Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Bisht revealed that the youngster's soreness arising in the abdominal area meant they are trying to manage his workload moving forward.

The 21-year-old had been under focus ahead of the contest against the Titans on Sunday, but he sent down only 1 over, leaking 13 runs. A few experts also pointed out that the speedster was slightly down on pace after hitting speeds in the north of 150s in the first two games he played. Yadav didn't go back on the field after leaving mid-innings.

In an official statement, Bisht stated:

"Mayank felt soreness in lower abdominal area and as a precaution, we are managing his workload over the next week. We hope to see him soon on the field."

The Delhi-born cricketer earned the Player of the Match award in LSG's wins over the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He took figures of 3/27 against Punjab and snared 3/14 against Bengaluru, settling the world's best batters with his breathtaking speeds.

LSG beat Gujarat Titans despite Mayank Yadav bowling only 1 over

Lucknow Super Giants. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Sunday's fixture against the Titans saw Lucknow emerge victorious despite the ypungster being unavailable for the most part for bowling. After electing to bat first, Marcus Stoinis struck a half-century to give the Super Giants 163-5 on the board. While the Titans started their run-chase promisingly, they found LSG's bowling unit too much to handle.

Krunal Pandya took figures of 4-0-11-3 to trigger a middle-order collapse, while Yash Thakur snared a fifer to bowl the Titans out for 130 in 18.5 overs. Thakur also earned the Player of the Match award for his figures of 3.5-1-30-5.