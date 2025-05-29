"Maybe he can be a replacement" - Harbhajan Singh backs MI batter to star in upcoming Bollywood flick amid IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has backed star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav to star in an upcoming Bollywood flick amid the IPL 2025 season. The movie being talked about is 'Hera Pheri 3'.

For context, veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who has played the famous character of 'Baburao' in the previous 'Hera Pheri' movies, exited from 'Hera Pheri 3'. In a recent interview, Harbhajan Singh said that MI batter Suryakumar Yadav can replace Paresh Rawal in the film.

“It might create a controversy if I say something. I have been reading about Paresh Rawal’s exit from the film. I know something has been happening. I think Surya could be the next star in line. He won’t be able to act like Paresh Rawal sir but he remembers all his dialogues. Maybe he can be a replacement. If he gets this job, I will take 15 per cent of his fee (laughs)," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports (via Filmygyan).

When Suryakumar Yadav appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' he had also mimicked Baburao's character.

Suryakumar Yadav will be in action when MI take on GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, will be in action when Mumbai take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Mumbai finished fourth on the points table after the league stage and qualified for the playoffs.

The star batter has been in phenomenal form this year, having his best-ever IPL season with the bat. He has notched up 640 runs from 14 matches at an average of 71.11 and a strike-rate of 167.97 with five half-centuries to his name.

His consistent performances have been among the major reasons behind Mumbai making it to the playoffs after starting the season with four defeats from their first five matches.

MI and GT play the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, in Chandigarh. The winner of this game will head to Qualifier 2 while the loser's campaign will come to an end. In a crucial clash, Mumbai will need their in-form and senior batter to continue scoring the way he has all through the season.

