"Me and Jadeja are still not out from 2023" - Shivam Dube on CSK's win over RCB in IPL 2024 season opener 

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Shivam Dube played a huge role in the defending champions' six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to begin their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. It was not the left-handed batter's smoothest outing, but it was crucial and effective, serving as one-half of the match-wining partnership with Ravindra Jadeja during the run chase.

As pointed out by newly-appointed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the post-match presentation, CSK complicated the run chase in the absence of a set batter. RCB slowly found their way into the contest after Cameron Green struck twice in quick succession in the middle overs.

Ravindra Jadeja joined Shivam Dube at the crease, and the left-handed pair were tasked with negotiating the last seven overs of the match.

Although Dube struggled with RCB's short-ball ploy, he protected his wicket before exploding in the final moments. Dube remained unbeaten on 34 runs off 28 deliveries while Jadeja (25 off 17) played a solid hand from the other end. Their partnership read 66 runs off 37 deliveries.

"Me and Jadeja are still not out from 2023. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something else for me. That is what I have learnt from Mahi bhai and that is what I am trying to do every game. That feels really good when you finish a game like this, especially in the first game of the IPL season, so it feels good. I had only one thing in my mind - Watch the ball and play. Because I know what I can do if I am there till the end," Dube said in an interaction with Rachin Ravindra after CSK's win in Chennai.

It was the same left-handed pair that finished things off in style in CSK's famous fifth title triumph in the 2023 edition. In that particular final in Ahmedabad against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Dube scored 32 runs off 21 deliveries while Jadeja (15 off 6) was responsible for the final flourish against Mohit Sharma to complete the rain-curtailed encounter.

"Probably the loudest I have ever experienced" - Rachin Ravindra's early impression of the CSK crowd

Rachin Ravindra had an eventful IPL debut on March 22, claiming a well-judged catch in the first innings to send back Faf du Plessis, and scoring a spirited cameo in the run chase to propel CSK to a positive start. The left-handed batter scored 37 runs off just 15 deliveries and was the top scorer for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

Although Ravindra has played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before, during the 2023 World Cup league stage, it was completely different compared to the electrifying atmosphere on IPL 2024's opening night.

"The support was obviously crazy. The wicket was beautiful once it made my life a lot easier, but the crowd was incredible. Probably the loudest I have ever experienced. Everyone with their whistles, it was unbelievable. So, hopefully we have more nice wins here so that we hear the crowd cheer more often. It was an amazing opening night, concerts and everything, which made the spectacle amazing," Ravindra said.

CSK will next face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, March 26.