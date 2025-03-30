"Meanwhile, Dhoni and Rohit… just pure shame!"- Top 10 funny memes after DC's thumping win vs SRH in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) clinically by seven wickets in the 10th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam played host to the encounter.

With their second consecutive win, DC moved up to the second spot in the points table. After suffering two losses in three games, the SunRisers find themselves in the seventh position.

SRH batted first in the contest after winning the toss and were all out for 163 in 18.4 overs. Aniket Verma (74) was the lone shining star for the Hyderabad franchise in the batting department on a disappointing day.

Heinrich Klaasen (32) supported him for a while but perished without converting his start. Mitchell Starc picked up five wickets and helped DC restrict the opposition to a below-par total. DC then chased down the target comfortably in 16 overs to bag a net run-rate-boosting victory.

The first match of Sunday's doubleheader between SRH and DC entertained the fans. They expressed their reactions to the contest by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

"40-year-old Faf du Plessis smashed a 26-ball fifty for DC! 🥶 Meanwhile, Dhoni and Rohit…" just pure shame! one fan wrote.

Here are some other memes related to the game:

"Maybe one or two things we could have done differently"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after loss in IPL 2025 clash vs DC

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reviewed his team's loss, saying:

"Couldn't get going. Aniket gave us a score. But we lost wickets up top. Not all due to bad shots. A runout and a few catches on the fence. It happens. On another day, you get a shot or two going and suddenly you are into your innings."

He continued:

"Coming into the IPL, not everyone knew Aniket but everyone was impressed. The young freedom you see. Even when we lost a wicket, he was not afraid to hit the next ball for a six. Maybe one or two things we could have done differently, but everyone has shown glimpses of what they can do."

What changes should SunRisers Hyderabad make to get back into winning ways in IPL 2025? Let us know your views in the comments section.

