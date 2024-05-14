"Meeting with Sanjeev Goenka worked wonders" - Fans react as KL Rahul gets dismissed cheaply in DC vs LSG IPL 2024 game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was under fire yet again due to his early dismissal against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, May 14. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is hosting this crucial IPL 2024 game.

In pursuit of 209, Rahul hit a four but was dismissed in the fifth ball of the first over by Ishant Sharma. The veteran pacer seemingly bowled a slower delivery, which swung away from Rahul. He tried to loft it but lost all the timing, resulting in getting caught at the sweeper cover for 5 off 3 balls.

Watch KL Rahul's dismissal below:

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, KL Rahul was dismissed on a single digit after 21 innings in the cash-rich league. The last occasion of him getting out for a single digit was against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 at Lucknow.

Some fans critized Rahul and had an amusing take on his heated chat with team owner, Sanjiv Goenka in the last game.

Here are the fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Sanjeev Goenka, a request. At the end of this match, please meet KL Rahul in the privacy of the dressing room. We had enough of the real drama and the fake one. This request is irrespective of the result," one fan commented.

Some fans took aim at KL Rahul's approach in pressure games and expressed their displeasure after another failure at the office.

"I am not mentally ready to rant about KL Rahul's approach again. Bat better bro," a fan tweeted.

"So happy for Samson and Pant that these two will be our Wicket Keeper batters over KL Rahul," another fan tweeted.

"KL Rahul has departed for mere 5 runs in an important game for his team. He has crumbled again in pressure situation," another user posted.

Porel and Stubbs propel Capitals to 208 in DC vs LSG

Batting first, the Delhi Capitals lost their key batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) early. However, the pair of Abishek Porel (58) and Shai Hope (38) boosted DC in the powerplay overs.

Thereafter, the contributions of Rishabh Pant (33) and Tristan Stubbs (57*) paved the way for the Capitals to post 208 on the board. Although Naveen-ul-Haq conceded 51, he took two wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback