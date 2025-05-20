"Mele mein ghum ho gaya tha kya" - Navjot Singh Sidhu drops priceless reaction on spotting MS Dhoni's doppelganger in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's doppelganger was spotted in the stands during the team's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. Navjot Singh Sidhu was in the Hindi commentary box when the broadcaster showed Dhoni's lookalike on screen.

Sidhu was surprised at how similar the person looked to Dhoni. He hilariously asked if the two were twin brothers who got separated at a fair. The doppelganger was also seen posing for selfies with a few fans.

Here's how Sidhu reacted on seeing Dhoni's lookalike:

"O bhaiya ye kaun aa gaya guru, duplicate. Arrey bhaiya mele mein ghum ho gaya tha kya, judwa bhai hai, kya hai? Arrey yaar itni shakal milti hui to nahi dekhi maine. Kamal hi kar diya. O teri, dana dan selfie chal rahi hai bhaiya. Abbey behrupiya hai guru behruiya. FIR likhao. (Look who is here, a duplicate. Were you lost in a fair or a twin brother, who are you? I haven't seen such a similarity between two faces. He is taking selfies after selfies. He is an imposter. File an FIR.)"

Here's a clip of the incident:

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni's doppelganger Rishabh Malakar is very popular on social media and has over 90 thousand followers on Instagram. He recently shared a post where he recreated the CSK captain's entry.

MS Dhoni and Co. were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race this season. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, with just three wins in 12 games.

MS Dhoni scored 16 runs off 17 balls in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

RR won the toss and chose to field first on Tuesday. CSK opener Ayush Mhatre played a quick-fire knock at the top of the order, scoring 43 runs off 20 balls. Dewald Brevis also did a fine job with his 42-run knock in 25 balls.

MS Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 8 when Chennai were 137/6 in 13.4 overs. The seasoned campaigner formed a 43-run stand for the seventh wicket alongside Shivam Dube.

The 43-year-old scored 16 runs off 17 balls with the help of one six. CSK ultimately registered 187/8 in 20 overs.

