"Pakistan of league cricket"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's dismal loss vs DC in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the seventh match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Thursday, February 29, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest, which has been a preferred option in the recent past.

DC notched up a massive total of 194/5 in the first innings on the back of contributions from Shafali Verma (50) and Alice Capsey (46) in the top order. Marizanne Kapp (32) and Jess Jonassen (36*) provided the finishing touches with blazing cameos.

In reply, RCB could only manage to reach 169/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 25 runs. Smriti Mandhana fought a lone battle with a 74-run knock, but it went in vain as none of the other batters put up a fight.

"It looked like a reasonable wicket and the outfield was quick too"- DC captain Meg Lanning after win vs RCB in WPL 2024

DC skipper Meg Lanning reflected on the victory during the post-match presentation, saying:

"It looked like a reasonable wicket and the outfield was quick too. There was plenty of runs on offer and it was always about keeping them under check. We kept the momentum going with the bat and the left hand right hand combination worked really well for us. The message to the players is to play to their strengths and play with freedom. "

On handling the pressure while defending the target, she added:

"It's about keeping our calm and we knew that a couple of wickets could change the game. Kappy was great in the middle and we hung in there. If you stick enough for too long, it pays through. Jonassen has some great experience and she was excellent under pressure. She was superb with both the bat and ball."

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with UP Warriorz in match eight of WPL 2024 on Friday, March 1.

