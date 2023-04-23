"Mere bete kyun toda"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS edge out MI in a high-scoring thriller

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 13 runs in the 31st match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With their fourth win in seven games, PBKS moved up to fifth position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, the Punjab Kings notched up a mammoth total of 214/8 in 20 overs. Sam Curran (55 off 29 balls) led his side from the front with a sparkling half-century. Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh (41 off 28 balls) kept him company with a vital knock.

Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7 balls) finished the match on a high with a blistering cameo studded with four sixes. Piyush Chawla (2/15) was the pick of the MI bowlers despite bowling only three overs.

Arshdeep Singh then dismissed Ishan Kishan (1 off 4 balls) in the second over to deliver an early blow to MI in the chase. Rohit Sharma (44 off 27 balls) and Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls) put on a 76-run partnership to lay the foundation for the middle order.

Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls) built the innings further with a scintillating half-century in the company of Green after Rohit's departure. PBKS bowlers brought their side back into the game by sending both set batters to the pavilion in a matter of a couple of overs.

Arshdeep Singh then produced a stunning finish for his side by picking up two wickets in the final over to help his side win the match by 13 runs.

Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"Little disappointed there. We made some errors on the field which can happen but we're not going to look too much into that. (What will be the message to the boys?) Just keep our heads high - we've played six games now, we've won three and lost three."

He added:

"Even-Stevens at the moment. We know there is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can't look down and start worrying about things. Yes we didn't come on top today. Like I said we made some errors but we'll look back at it. It was important for us to keep us in the game and these two guys kept us in the game until the end. Got to give credit to Arshdeep for how he bowled the last couple of overs."

