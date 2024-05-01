"Mere paiso ka galat istemaal ho raha hai" - Fans troll MI following their 4-wicket defeat to LSG in IPL 2024 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are now more or less eliminated from the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) after losing the seventh match of their campaign. The Hardik Pandya-led side lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 30, to worsen their already shaky season on and off the field.

After being put into bat first, MI had a horrid powerplay, losing four wickets, including skipper Hardik Pandya for a golden duck. The left-handed duo of Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera tried to repair the innings with patience, but LSG responded strongly with wickets. Tim David's cameo of 35 runs off 18 deliveries pushed MI to 144/7 at the end of 20 overs.

In the absence of Quinton de Kock, youngster Arshin Kulkarni was sent out to open the innings. However, MI made an early breakthrough through Nuwan Thushara as he dismissed the U-19 star for a golden duck. LSG grew into the chase with a prolific powerplay as Stoinis recorded his half-century at the No.3 position.

LSG wobbled a bit towards the end as MI chipped away with wickets, but Nicholas Pooran kept his composure to steer his side to a win.

Fans were critical of Hardik Pandya and the mess he has created ever since taking over the captaincy at MI. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Sometimes all I think about is you late nights in the middle of June," one fan posted while remembering the golden era of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard.

"Mere paiso ka galat istemaal ho raha hai," one fan posted a meme depicting Mukesh Ambani's reaction to MI's disastrous season.

"MI used it's Impact Player," another fan posted a meme with a sly dig to the controversial umpiring decision over Badoni's run out.

"A lot of things to learn from this game" - MI skipper Hardik Pandya

Not a lot has gone right for Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians this season despite the prowess they boast with their squad. Flashes of individual brilliance in the batting department, and Bumrah carrying the bowling unit has not helped their case at all.

Even if they ramp up their performances in the business end of the season, it might just be too little, too late.

"I think losing early wickets is tough to recover from and that's what we couldn't do it (recover) today. You still have to see the ball and hit. We just missed those balls and got out, that has been the kind of season we have had so far. I have always believed that you will be up and you'll be up, just that you got to give it your all. A lot of things to learn from this game," Pandya told the broadcasters after the defeat.

MI are next scheduled to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 3.

