"Mereko ek hi chahiye na" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hilarious conversation with RR teammate amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a hilarious conversation with teammate Nitish Rana amid the IPL 2025 season. The two were recently sitting in the dugout and having a fun conversation.
Nitish Rana told Vaibhav Suryavanshi that he would give him five bats. However, the 14-year-old denied the offer, saying he wanted only one bat. Nitish wanted to know if Suryavanshi had as many bats as his age — 14.
"Mai panch bat deta hu tereko. Agar uska ratio 14 se upar gaya toh bat nahi milega (I will give you five bats. If the ratio goes above 14, you will not get the bat)," Rana said (via RR's X handle).
"Mereko ek hi chahiye na. Baat yeh hai. Mereko paanch nahi chahiye. Mere age se agar jyada balle huye aapne bola tere paas hai toh maina bola usse zyada hue toh aap jisko bologe ya aapko bologe mai bat de dunga (I want only one bat. That is the thing. If the bats are more than my age that I have, as you said, I said if there are more, I will give the bat to you or whoever you say)," the youngster replied.
The youngster persisted that he wanted only one bat.
"Mereko ek hi chahiye. Mai ek hi lunga (I want only one bat. I will take only one)," Vaibhav replied.
The two then hilariously began arguing about how many bats Vaibhav actually had. Watch the conversation in a video posted by the Rajasthan Royals on X (Twitter) below -
Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to score against Mumbai Indians
After his blistering hundred against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on April 28, Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to replicate his performance in their next match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 1.
RR were chasing a daunting target of 218. The 14-year-old looked to take the bowling on but could not open his account. He was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Deepak Chahar.
They fell short of the target by 100 runs. As a result, they became the second team after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be eliminated from the playoff race.
