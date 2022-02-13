MI Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Mumbai Indians on Day 2 of IPL 2022 Auction

Having purchased only four players on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) swung into action and purchased an interesting mix of big names and youngsters on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. In a rather intriguing move, they shelled out for ₹8 crore for injury-prone fast bowler Jofra Archer even though he is unlikely to feature in the tournament this season.
Among overseas purchases, they spent big on Singapore all-rounder Tim David and acquired his services for a price of ₹8.25 crore. MI also went for left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat at ₹1.30 crore and leg-spinner Mayank Markande at ₹65 lakh.
Unadkat, who was earlier with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), has the experience of 86 IPL games, in which he has claimed 85 wickets. Leg-spinner Markande, who made an impressive debut for MI back in 2018, returns to the franchise.
Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Riley Meredith were some of MI’s other purchases on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction.
MI players list after Day 2 of IPL 2022 Auction
The following is the list of players purchased by MI on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction:
Jaydev Unadkat - ₹1.30 crore
Mayank Markande - ₹65 lakh
N Tilak Varma ₹1.7 crore
Sanjay Yadav - ₹50 lakh
Jofra Archer - ₹8 crore
Daniel Sams - ₹2.60 crore
Tymal Mills - ₹1.50 crore
Tim David - ₹8.25 crore
Riley Meredith - ₹1 crore
Mohd. Arshad Khan - ₹20 lakh
Anmolpreet Singh - ₹20 lakh
Ramandeep Singh - ₹20 lakh
Rahul Buddhi - ₹20 lakh
Hrithik Shokeen - ₹20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar - ₹30 lakh
Aryan Juyal - ₹20 lakh
Fabian Allen - ₹75 lakh
Even though MI were not very active on Day 1, they purchased wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore, the most expensive buy at the auction.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
That apart, they also picked up Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore), Basil Thampi, (₹30 lakh) and Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore) in the auction on Saturday.
Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!