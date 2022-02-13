MI Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Mumbai Indians on Day 2 of IPL 2022 Auction

Having purchased only four players on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) swung into action and purchased an interesting mix of big names and youngsters on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction. In a rather intriguing move, they shelled out for ₹8 crore for injury-prone fast bowler Jofra Archer even though he is unlikely to feature in the tournament this season.

Among overseas purchases, they spent big on Singapore all-rounder Tim David and acquired his services for a price of ₹8.25 crore. MI also went for left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat at ₹1.30 crore and leg-spinner Mayank Markande at ₹65 lakh.

Unadkat, who was earlier with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), has the experience of 86 IPL games, in which he has claimed 85 wickets. Leg-spinner Markande, who made an impressive debut for MI back in 2018, returns to the franchise.

Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Riley Meredith were some of MI’s other purchases on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction.

MI players list after Day 2 of IPL 2022 Auction

The following is the list of players purchased by MI on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction:

Jaydev Unadkat - ₹1.30 crore

Mayank Markande - ₹65 lakh

N Tilak Varma ₹1.7 crore

Sanjay Yadav - ₹50 lakh

Jofra Archer - ₹8 crore

Daniel Sams - ₹2.60 crore

Tymal Mills - ₹1.50 crore

Tim David - ₹8.25 crore

Riley Meredith - ₹1 crore

Mohd. Arshad Khan - ₹20 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh - ₹20 lakh

Ramandeep Singh - ₹20 lakh

Rahul Buddhi - ₹20 lakh

Hrithik Shokeen - ₹20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar - ₹30 lakh

Aryan Juyal - ₹20 lakh

Fabian Allen - ₹75 lakh

Even though MI were not very active on Day 1, they purchased wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore, the most expensive buy at the auction.

That apart, they also picked up Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore), Basil Thampi, (₹30 lakh) and Murugan Ashwin (₹1.6 crore) in the auction on Saturday.

