MI captain Hardik Pandya recreates iconic pose for paparazzi during press conference ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya recreated his iconic pose during the press conference ahead of the IPL held on Wednesday, March 19. The all-rounder lifted both hands up with an iconic smile as the cameramen and journalists cheered him on. The franchise themselves posted a video about the same on their social media handles.

The Baroda-born cricketer has often struck that pose in recent times, especially during the T20 World Cup 2024 after taking wickets. The seam-bowling all-rounder did so even after winning the T20 World Cup last year and the Champions Trophy this year by keeping both the titles beside him. Fans could see more of it during the upcoming IPL season.

Watch the clip posted by Mumbai Indians on X as they captioned it:

"𝙔𝙚𝙝 𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙠𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙙𝙚𝙠𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙖 𝙡𝙖𝙜𝙩𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙞 ". (We have seen this pose somewhere)

Despite the five-time champions finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2024, Pandya has been retained as captain for the 2025 edition. Having replaced Rohit Sharma in the role, he copped widepspread boos from fans across all venues. It affected his own performances as well as the team's as Mumbai had a forgettable season. Mahela Jayawardene has now returned as coach, replacing Mark Boucher.

Hardik Pandya to be unavailable for their opening game

Hardik Pandya (Image Credits: Getty)

Pandya will also miss Mumbai Indians' opening game of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 24 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. With the star cricketer copping a one-match ban for failing to maintain the required rate in Mumbai Indians' final game of IPL 2024, he must sit out, with Suryakumar Yadav set to step up as captain. In that regard, Pandya said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"That is out of my control. Last year what occurred is part of the sport. We bowled the last over one-and-a-half or two minutes late. At that point I didn't know the consequences, It is unfortunate, but the rules say it. I will have to go with the process.

"Next season, if they continue or not continue [with this rule], I think that is on the higher authorities. They can definitely see what best can be done. Surya, obviously, leads India [in T20Is] as well. When I'm not there, he is the ideal choice in this format."

Mumbai have won 20 out of 37 IPL matches against Chennai.

