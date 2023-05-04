MI defend captain Rohit Sharma, tear apart PBKS social media handle with an epic tweet 

Mumbai Indians (MI) defended their captain Rohit Sharma via their official social media handle after he was dismissed for a duck against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 3. This came after PBKS’s official handle tweeted a duck beside Rohit’s initials alongside a laughing emoji (now deleted).

The development came after the senior batter departed for a bronze (three-ball) duck while chasing 215.

In reply, MI took a shot at Punjab's Twitter admin by mentioning the six IPL trophies he has won as a player – five with Mumbai as skipper and one with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009 under Adam Gilchrist’s captaincy.

The franchise further added that both Kings XI Punjab and Punjab Kings could not change their fortunes despite changing their name. The Punjab-based franchise has never won an IPL trophy.

Rohit Sharma’s lean patch with the bat, though, is a huge cause for concern for both MI and Team India ahead of the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final next month.

The right-handed batter has amassed 184 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 129.58, including a solitary fifty. The 36-year-old has, so far, registered four single-digit scores in IPL 2023, including 0, 3, and 2 in his last three innings. He will be hoping for better performances in the remaining games as MI chase their sixth IPL trophy.

“When we started the T20 format, 150 was a winning score” – Rohit Sharma hails MI batting unit for pulling off another 200+ chase

Rohit Sharma hailed the Mumbai Indians' batting unit for pulling off a 200+ chase in back-to-back matches following their six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings on Wednesday. He credited Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav for their quickfire knocks of 75 and 66.

Speaking at the post-match conference, the MI captain said:

"When we started the T20 format, 150 was a winning score. One extra batter makes a huge difference as well. The average score is around 180 this season. SKY has been doing that for a couple of overs. To play behind the wicket is his strength. He utilized it well."

Sharma continued:

“Kishan is powerful. He practices those [attacking] shots. He has been working really hard for the last couple of weeks. Kishan and SKY batted brilliantly.”

Rohit Sharma, though, sounded discontent with MI's bowling unit for leaking 200+ once again this season. He stated:

“We need to think how to shut down overs. In three to four games, we have conceded more than 200.”

MI will play MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6.

Click here to check out the PBKS vs MI full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes