MI are known for smart buys in mini-auction: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes one shouldn't write off the Mumbai Indians (MI) pulling off some smart signings in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction on Friday, December 23.

The five-time IPL champions need to fill nine slots and Chopra feels there is a lack of depth in Indian pacers. While there aren't many well-known pacers available in the auction, the MI scouts might have done their homework and might have earmarked some hidden gems.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about MI's budget picks in the auctions:

"There is a lack of depth in the Indian fast-bowling department as well. They do have Jasprit Bumrah, but they let go of the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and others so they will need to make some smart buys in the auction. Mumbai are known for smart buys, especially in the mini-auction and are a really good franchise."

Aakash Chopra on LSG's requirements

Aakash Chopra opined that just like MI, even Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might need a few reinforcements in the fast bowling department. They have released the likes of Andrew Tye and Dushmantha Chameera and might need to stack up in that department.

Chopra also spoke about LSG's temptation to go hard for a quality wrist spinner. He stated:

"Lucknow have released many fast bowlers like Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot and Jason Holder. They will certainly need to shop in that department and will also be keen to bag a wrist spinner, beneficial if it's an Indian option. Maybe even an overseas spinner like Adam Zampa."

Current MI squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, N Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Tristan Stubbs.

