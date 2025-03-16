MI players joyously celebrate after winning the 2025 WPL Trophy by beating DC in the final [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) players celebrated joyously after winning the 2025 WPL trophy on Saturday (March 15). They achieved the feat by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final by eight runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This is their second title in three seasons.

After being asked to bat first, MI scored 149/7 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from their star batters Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (30). Amanjot Kaur finished the innings with a cameo of 14* (7). DC then struggled miserably in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals on a sluggish surface. Marizanne Kapp (40), Jemimah Rodrigues (30), and Niki Prasad (25) put up a fight but could not take their side home.

After the match, WPL's official Instagram handle shared a couple of videos to give fans a glimpse of the MI players' celebrations after their memorable triumph in the final against Delhi Capitals.

You can watch the celebrations of MI players in the videos below:

"I think it was a great team effort"- MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur after beating DC in the WPL 2025 final

At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur applauded her teammates for a collective performance in WPL 2025. Reflecting on the win, she said:

"I think it was a great team effort. I would like to congratulate the Delhi team. They gave us a tough fight. The way we played today... we fought till the last ball. At the end of the day, I am really happy. It was not easy when I went in to bat. But I had Nat (Sciver-Brunt) on the other side. We tried to keep things simple and easy."

Harmanpreet continued:

"We took calculated risks and that helped us put that partnership. I thought 150 was not enough for DC. But in pressure games like these, 150 looks like 180. Credit goes to the bowlers. Hayley always creates chances. The way Saika Ishaque bowled was really heartening to see."

DC have reached the final in all three editions of WPL so far and lost all of them.

