MI retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL Auction

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had a season to forget last year as they finished rock-bottom in the points table with just four wins from 14 games. Rohit Sharma and his men also set the record for the most consecutive losses at the start of the season, losing their first eight games.

Spending big on the likes of Ishan Kishan and the injured Jofra Archer meant that they had a pretty weak bowling attack and that definitely affected their performances. However, they have some promising young talent as well as quite a few experienced pros and will look to have an excellent IPL 2023 auction.

Mumbai have backed their experienced core once again with captain Rohit, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and the No. 1 T20I batter in the world Suryakumar Yadav being their most prominent retentions. They have also decided to keep hold of Ishan Kishan despite his huge price tag.

Legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard called time on his IPL career earlier today but will remain with the franchise as the batting coach. This means that the likes of Dewald Brevis, Tim David, and Tristan Stubbs might get more opportunities to cement their position in the middle order.

Young Tilak Varma continues to grow from strength to strength and the spinners Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya have done well in domestic cricket. So retaining these players too was a no-brainer.

They have let go of both their left-arm options in Jaydev Unadkat and Daniel Sams and have also released Basil Thampi. The idea seems clear to build a bowling attack around Bumrah and Archer.

Overall, Mumbai have continued their trend of retaining their core group and will be hopeful of plugging the gaps in the IPL 2023 auction.

MI retained players list with price ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Here's the final list of players retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction next month:

Rohit Sharma (₹16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 crore)

Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore)

Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore)

N Tilak Varma (₹1.7 crore)

Jofra Archer (₹8 crore)

Tim David (₹8.25 crore)

Mohd. Arshad Khan (₹20 lakh)

Ramandeep Singh (₹20 lakh)

Hrithik Shokeen (₹20 lakh)

Arjun Tendulkar (₹30 lakh)

Jason Behrendorff (₹75 lakh)

Kumar Kartikeya (₹20 lakh)

Akash Madhwal (₹20 lakh)

Tristan Stubbs (₹20 lakh)

The purse remaining with the five-time IPL champions is ₹ 20.55 crore.

