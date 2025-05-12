MI Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12 announced the revised schedule for the remainder of IPL 2025. The tournament, which was suspended for a week on May 9, will resume on May 17. A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues, with the final to be held on June 3.

Five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have played 12 matches and need to play two more games in the league stage. As per the revised IPL 2025 schedule, MI will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21 in an evening clash. Their last league match of the T20 tournament will be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26.

Mumbai Indians' revised schedule for IPL 2025

Below is Mumbai Indians' revised schedule for IPL 2025, with IST timings.

May 21: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM)

May 26: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Mumbai Indians' current position in the points table

Hardik Pandya-led MI are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. They have played 12 matches so far, winning seven and losing five. Mumbai have 14 points to their name, with a net run rate of +1.156.

MI are among the seven teams that are still in contention for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Having gone down to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous rain-hit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai need to win their remaining two league matches to confirm qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

If Mumbai will one of their remaining two matches, they will finish on 16 points. They can still make it to the playoffs, but would need a number of other results to go their way. In case MI lose both their remaining league matches, they will finish on 14 points and will be knocked out of the T20 competition.

MI's six-match winning streak came to an end when they suffered a three-wicket loss (DLS method) against GT at the Wankhede Stadium. In a stop-start match, Gujarat chased a revised target of 147 in 19 overs in a last-ball thriller.

