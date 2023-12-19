MI Squad 2024: Complete Mumbai Indians Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

The Mumbai Indians (MI) couldn't have asked for a better IPL 2024 auction with a purse of just ₹ 17.75 crore that they had going into the big day. An area to address for the five-time champions was the pace attack and they certainly bolstered that by picking up South African speedster Gerald Coetzee and Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madhushanka.

The X-factor that another Sri Lankan pacer in Nuwan Thushara brings to the side is something that will give them an edge over the rest. Alongside the big names, MI were also able to add some uncapped players with the potential to be unearthed gems.

With a new captain in Hardik Pandya, MI seem to have all their bases covered and will be keen to get back to their pursuit of an unprecedented sixth IPL crown.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 final squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee (₹5 crore), Dilshan Madhushanka (₹4.6 crore), Naman Dhir (₹ 20 lakh), Anshul Kambhoj (₹20 lakh), Nuwan Thushara (₹ 4.8 crore), Shreyas Gopal (₹ 20 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (₹ 1.5 crore), Shivalik Sharma (₹20 lakh)

Rohit Sharma (₹16 crore)

Jasprit Bumrah (₹12 crore)

Suryakumar Yadav (₹8 crore)

Ishan Kishan (₹15.25 crore)

Dewald Brevis (₹3 crore)

Tilak Varma (₹1.7 crore)

Tim David (₹8.25 crore)

Arjun Tendulkar (₹30 lakh)

Jason Behrendorff (₹75 lakh)

Kumar Kartikeya (₹20 lakh)

Akash Madhwal (₹20 lakh)

Vishnu Vinod (₹20 lakh)

Shams Mulani (₹20 lakh)

Nehal Wadhera (₹20 lakh)

Piyush Chawla (₹50 lakh)

Romario Shepherd (Traded from LSG for ₹ 50 lakh)

Hardik Pandya (Traded from GT for ₹ 15 crore)

Gerald Coetzee (₹5 crore)

Dilshan Madhushanka (₹4.6 crore)

Naman Dhir (₹ 20 lakh)

Anshul Kambhoj (₹20 lakh)

Nuwan Thushara (₹ 4.8 crore)

Shreyas Gopal (₹ 20 lakh)

Mohammad Nabi (₹ 1.5 crore)

Shivalik Sharma (₹20 lakh)

