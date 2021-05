MI vs CSK, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The champions versus the challengers! A heavyweight clash and lots of fireworks beckon as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of IPL 2021 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday (May 1).

MI drew first blood as skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first on a surface which might aid batting later in the evening. Dew, which is reported to set in around 8.30 p.m, might also have a role to play.

MI made two changes to the line-up which glided past the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets on Thursday. Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham has been handed a debut, replacing off-spinner Jayant Yadav. Aussie fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who played his first match of the season against the Royals, has made way for his Indian counterpart Dhawal Kulkarni.

Captain Rohit Sharma can avail the services of three frontline pacers and two spinners in Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav. Their four overseas players are Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham and Trent Boult.

CSK – currently on a five-game winning streak – persisted with the same side which recorded a seven-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last Wednesday.

A team with a plethora of all-rounders, CSK have gone in with three specialist seamers. Their four overseas picks are Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi.

MI vs CSK – Today Match Playing 11

MI playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Advertisement

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Nigidi

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

MI vs CSK – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nandan

3rd umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match referee: Javagal Srinath