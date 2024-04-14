MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in game 29 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. Dubbed the El Clasico match of the Indian Premier League, the MI-CSK face-off on Sunday will be the second match of the double-header.

MI are presently languishing in seventh position on the IPL 2024 points table. They have registered two wins and three losses in five matches. Mumbai began IPL 2024 with three consecutive defeats. However, they have recovered well to win their last two games.

In their previous match, MI hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets at Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, RCB put up 196-8 on the board, a score Mumbai chased in 15.3 overs.

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have won three and lost two matches so far. In their previous clash, CSK thumped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. Bowling first, Chennai restricted Kolkata to 137-9 as Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3-18. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad then led from the front, scoring 67* off 58 balls in the chase.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all IPL 2024 matches in India is available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of all Indian Premier League 2024 matches in India is available on the JioCinema app as well as on the website. Cricket fans can watch live streaming of the Mumbai vs Chennai clash either by visiting the JioCinema website or by opening the app.

Live streaming of all the IPL 2024 games can be watched for free on the JioCinema app and the website. As per a post on JioCinema's X handle, the games can be watched for free on any mobile, computer, or smart TV, across Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL.

In addition, JioCinema is offering live commentary in multiple languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Haryanvi.

There are also multi-camera options in place for IPL 2024, including Hero Cam through which fans can keep track of the star players in a game.