MI vs CSK, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14. The El Clasico contest will be the second match of the double-header. MI and CSK have met 36 times in the IPL, with Mumbai having a 20-16 lead in the head-to-head battle.

Mumbai Indians have won two and lost three of the five matches they have played so far. After beginning IPL 2024 with three consecutive losses, MI have picked themselves up, winning the last two games. In their previous match, they thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets. Batting first, RCB posted 196-8, a total Mumbai chased down in 15.3 overs.

Chennai Super Kings have three wins and two losses to their name from five matches. They head into the El Clasico clash having beaten Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, CSK restricted KKR to 137-9 as Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3-18. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad then starred with 67* off 58 balls as Chennai eased home in the chase.

Today's MI vs CSK toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

“[We are bowling first] for obvious reasons. Later in the game, dew will come into play.”

Mumbai Indians are going in with the same team. Chennai have made one change; Matheesha Pathirana comes in for Maheesh Theekshana.

MI vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Mumbai subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed

Today's MI vs CSK pitch report

According to Kevin Pietersen, the wicket looks beautiful. It's not a surface where you will get rolled for 100-odd, but there is a chance spinners like Ravindra Jadeja might come in early, he feels. Pietersen concludes that with dew likely to play a part, chasing is the better option.

Today's MI vs CSK match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammad Nabi, Akash Madhwal, Anshul Kamboj, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka, Harvik Desai

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Sameer Rizvi, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Devon Conway

MI vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath