MI vs CSK, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 33

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The rivalry is dubbed as the El Clasico of the IPL as MI and CSK are two of the T20 league’s most successful franchises. The story, however, has been vastly different this season as both teams are struggling.

Forced to revamp their sides at the IPL mega-auction, neither Mumbai nor Chennai have been able to recapture their old glory. MI, who have won the most IPL titles (5), have lost all the six matches they have played in this year’s edition.

CSK, who are second on the list of most titles won (4), and are also the defending champions, have tasted victory in only one of their six games.

In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai have a significant 19-13 lead over Chennai. However, neither side will have the upper hand considering their below-par performances this season. Given the history between the teams, though, there will be plenty of pride at stake in the contest.

Today's IPL toss result

Chennai won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Ravindra Jadeja said:

“The wicket looks a bit damp so we want to take advantage. It might also spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half.”

Chennai have made two changes to their playing XI - Dwaine Pretorius and Mitchell Santner replace Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan. Mumbai have three changes - Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen and Daniel Sams are all part of the playing XI.

MI vs CSK - Today's Match Playing XIs

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Today IPL match player list

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

CSK squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Devon Conway, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Matheesha Pathirana

MI vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: V Narayanankutty

Edited by Ritwik Kumar