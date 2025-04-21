MI vs CSK: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bowling first after winning the toss, MI restricted CSK to 176-5 and then gunned down the target in 15.4 overs. With the triumph, Mumbai extended their winning streak in IPL 2025 to three matches.
Sent into bat, CSK again struggled to get going in the powerplay. Rachin Ravindra (5 off 9) was caught behind, trying to go after Ashwani Kumar. 17-year-old debutant Ayush Mhatre (32 off 15) gave a good account of himself, slamming four fours and two sixes. Shaik Rasheed (19 off 20), however, struggled and was stumped off Mitchell Santner, leaving CSK in big trouble at 63-3 after eight overs.
Ravindra Jadeja (53* off 35) and Shivam Dube (50 off 32) lifted the batting side, adding 79 for the fourth wicket. The duo struggled for momentum initially, but were able to break free once they got set. Dube perished in an endeavor to slam a slower ball from Jasprit Bumrah. MS Dhoni (4 off 6) then flicked a full toss from Bumrah to the fielder at deep backward square leg.
Rohit, Suryakumar sizzle in MI's dominant chase
Chasing 177, Mumbai got off to a solid start as Rohit Sharma (76* off 45) and Ryan Rickelton (24 off 19) added 63 in 6.4 overs. Rickelton perished to Jadeja, slog-sweeping a tossed-up delivery to a fielder in the deep. Rohit, however, roared back to form, smacking four fours and six sixes in his terrific knock. He added an unbroken 114 for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 30).
Rohit pulled Jamie Overton for a trademark six behind square in the second over. In the next over, he hammered a six and two fours off Khaleel Ahmed and never lost his rhythm after that. Following Rickelton's exit, Suryakumar came in and clobbered six fours and five sixes. Rohit and Suryakumar combined to slam three sixes off the 16th over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana to seal the contest.
MI vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?
Bumrah stood out for MI with the ball, registering figures of 2-25. In the chase, Rohit and Suryakumar smashed blazing half-centuries.
For CSK, Dube and Jadeja struck valiant fifties to give the team some hope. Jadeja claimed the only wicket to fall in Mumbai's innings - that of Rickelton.
Rohit was named Player of the Match for his scintillating 76* off 45 balls.
