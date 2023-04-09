MI vs CSK: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

There was plenty of hype over the El Clasico clash. Unfortunately, for fans, the game turned out to be a damp squib as MI failed with the bat yet again. The absence of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer added to the disappointment.

Mumbai posted 157/8 after losing the toss and being asked to take first strike. CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3/20 as MI lost their way after a bright start. Ajinkya Rahane then slammed 61 in 27 balls as Chennai got past the winning line in 18.1 overs.

Batting first, Mumbai added 38 for the opening wicket at a brisk pace before Tushar Deshpande produced a terrific delivery to square up Rohit Sharma (21) and knock him over. Ishan Kishan hit five fours in his 32 before mistiming a pull off Jadeja to long-on.

Suryakumar Yadav’s (1) horror run with the bat continued as he gloved a sweep off Mitchell Santner down leg. MS Dhoni took the DRS to ensure Chennai had SKY back in the dugout early. The wickets kept tumbling for MI as Jadeja pulled off a superb return catch to send Cameron Green (12) on his way.

Mumbai had lost half their side for 76 when Arshad Khan (2) was trapped lbw by Santner. Tilak Varma (22) looked good again, but was leg before to Jadeja as he failed in his attempt to work one on the leg side.

Cameos from Tim David (31 off 22) and Hrithik Shokeen (18* off 13) ensured Mumbai at least crossed the 150-mark.

Rahane got berserk at Wankhede

Chasing 158, CSK lost Devon Conway for a duck as he chopped a delivery from Jason Behrendorff back onto his stumps. However, Rahane came as an out-of-syllabus question for Mumbai’s bowlers. They had no answer to his brutal assault.

The veteran right-hander pulled Behrendorff for a six over deep fine leg in the third over. Rahane then went absolutely berserk against Arshad, clobbering the Mumbai pacer for a six and four fours in the fourth over. He raced to his fifty off 19 balls, thumping Piyush Chawla for back-to-back boundaries.

Rahane’s fantastic knock ended when he mistimed Chawla and was caught at long-on. Shivam Dube contributed 28 before being bowled by Kumar Kartikeya. Ruturaj Gaikwad (40* off 36) and Ambati Rayudu (20* off 16) then added 34 for the fourth wicket to take CSK to a comprehensive win.

MI vs CSK: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Jadeja was outstanding for CSK with the ball. His three-wicket haul derailed Mumbai’s innings. Santner and Deshpande chipped in with two wickets each. In the chase, Rahane scored a splendid half-century at a rapid pace.

For Mumbai, Kishan and David contributed 32 and 31 respectively.

All-rounder Jadeja was named Player of the Match for his excellent bowling performance.

