MI vs DC (21/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the thumping victory, MI clinched the last playoffs spot that was up for grabs, knocking DC out of the tournament. Sent into bat, Mumbai posted a competitive 180-5 on the board and bowled out Delhi for 121 in 18.2 overs.

Batting first, MI lost Rohit Sharma for five as he was caught behind trying to take on Mustafizur Rahman. Will Jacks (21 off 13) tried to hack a slower ball from Mukesh Kumar, but only managed a miscue which went straight up in the air. MI suffered another big blow as Ryan Rickelton (25 off 18) mistimed a sweep off Kuldeep Yadav. The batting side were three down for 58 inside seven overs.

DC's pacers varied their lengths smartly, while the spinners also exploited the help from the surface. As a result, Tilak Varma (27 off 27) struggled, eventually perishing to Mukesh. MI skipper Hardik Pandya (3) also fell to a leg-cutter from Dushmantha Chameera. Suryakumar Yadav (73* off 43), though, held one end up.

Suryakumar and Naman Dhir (24* off 8) combined in a sensational sixth-wicket stand of 57* to stun Delhi with some clean hitting. Suryakumar brought up his fifty with a six off the first ball of the 19th over bowled by Mukesh. Naman then slammed him for two fours and two sixes as 27 came off the over. The carnage continued in the last over bowled by Chameera as Mumbai touched 180.

Bumrah, Santner brilliance sinks DC

Chasing 181, Delhi, who were without skipper Axar Patel (down with flu), were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Stand-in captain Faf du Plessis fell for six, dragging a slower ball from Deepak Chahar to long-on. KL Rahul (11) was then caught behind off Trent Boult as he went for a wild heave.

Jacks foxed Abishek Porel (6) with a tossed-up delivery and had him stumped. Vipraj Nigam (20 off 11) looked good briefly before chipping a return catch to Mitchell Santner (3-11). Jasprit Bumrah (3-12) then trapped Tristan Stubbs (2) leg before with a canny slower one to leave DC reeling at 65-5 in the 10th over.

Santner cleaned up Sameer Rizvi (39 off 35) with a beauty and had Ashutosh Sharma (18 off 16) stumped in the same over with another excelled piece of bowling. Wickets kept falling and Bumrah drew the curtains on the game by knocking over Mustafizur (0) with an excellent yorker.

MI vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Suryakumar led a brilliant counter-attack for Mumbai, slamming seven fours and four sixes. With the ball, Santner and Bumrah picked up exceptional three-fers.

For Delhi, pacer Mukesh claimed two wickets, but was expensive in his last over. Rizvi top-scored in the chase with 39.

Suryakumar was named Player of the Match for his stunning knock.

