MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is a crunch match keeping the playoffs scenario in mind. MI and DC are the only two sides that are in contention for the one top four slot that is still up for grabs. Mumbai are fourth, with 14 points from 12 matches, while Delhi are fifth, with 13 points from 12 games.

A win for MI on Wednesday will confirm their spot in the playoffs. In such a scenario, they will go up to 16 points, while Delhi can finish with a maximum of 15 points even if they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league match. In case Mumbai go down to Delhi, they will need DC to go down to PBKS and will then need to beat Punjab in their last league match.

For Delhi, Wednesday's match is a must-win game as a loss will knock them out of the playoffs race. The best-case scenario for DC would be to win both their remaining league matches. Two wins in two matches will confirm their playoffs berth, knocking out Mumbai. However, Delhi have lost three of their last four games. In their previous match, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat them by 10 wickets.

Today's MI vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Faf du Plessis is leading the side since Axar Patel is unavailable. He has been sick for the last two days, down with flu.

While Delhi are without their skipper for the big game, MI have replaced Corbin Bosch with Mitchell Santner.

MI vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Corbin Bosch

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis (c), Abishek Porel (w), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

Today's MI vs DC pitch report

“It's lovely and, as we look, the sun’s really baked this wicket out as well. There are some patches of grass, but it's actually very well rolled into the pitch. Looks like the groundsman has topped it up with a little bit of extra moisture to hold it all together. Off-pace deliveries from the seamers could be little tricky. If you bat first, you’ve got to get 200. Expect a bit of dew, because it's very humid.” - Pommie Mbangwa and Matthew Hayden

Today's MI vs DC match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Krishnan Shrijith, Bevon Jacobs, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Delhi Capitals squad: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

MI vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

