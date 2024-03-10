MI vs GG memes, WPL 2024: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in Match 16 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on March 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. MI also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season, while GG are now out of the race after suffering their fifth loss.

After opting to bat first, GG reached a daunting total of 190/7 in 20 overs on Saturday. Top-order batters Dayalan Hemalatha (74) and Beth Mooney (66) hit aggressive half-centuries and starred in the batting department. Bharati Fulmali (21*) played a vital cameo to provide the finishing touches at the end. Saika Ishaque took two wickets for MI with the ball.

During the chase, MI got off to a brisk start in the powerplay due to Yasthika Bhatia's 49-run knock. However, things slowed down after the powerplay. Gujarat Giants looked in control of the match at the end of 14 overs, as 91 runs were required from the last 36 balls.

Harmanpreet Kaur (95*) went into beast mode and smashed the bowlers all around the park. She powered her side to victory with one ball to spare in the match. Amelia Kerr (12*) played the supporting role well for Harmanpreet at the other end.

The high-scoring clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians on Saturday in WPL 2024 entertained the fans. They expressed their views on the action that unfolded during the game by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

"Defending a 49-metre boundary is difficult"- GG captain Beth Mooney after loss against MI in WPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, GG skipper Beth Mooney reflected on the tough loss, saying:

"In T20 cricket you really have to bowl well. 190 was a good score but not enough after the start we got. Credit goes to Mumbai, they batted brilliantly. TK and Ashu bowled beautifully. Defending a 49-metre boundary is difficult. MI batted beautifully and took it on. I think there are still a lot of positives to take from today."

She continued:

"Certainly from the batting perspective, we are clicking. Some good shots have been played on good balls but we have conceded a few boundaries in the middle. She is a great character and hits the ball very cleanly. She made my job so easy. She said she loves batting with me."

DC and RCB will square off in the 17th match of WPL 2024 on Sunday (March 10) in Delhi.

