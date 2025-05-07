MI vs GT (6/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets (DLS method) in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a game hit by multiple rain interruptions, MI were held to 155-8 after being asked to bat. In the chase, GT stumbled from 78-1 to 126-6. It all came down to 15 needed off the last over (19th over; target 147), with the chasing side sneaking home off the last ball.

Gujarat lost Sai Sudharsan (5) early in the chase as he was caught behind off Trent Boult. Skipper Shubman Gill (43 off 46) and Jos Buttler (30 off 27) added 72 for the second wicket to keep GT ahead in the contest. Ashwani Kumar, however, dismissed Buttler as the Gujarat got an under-edge to the keeper. There was a massive moment in the game as Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Gill with a beauty.

Boult then trapped Sherfane Rutherford (28 off 15) lbw with back of length delivery that slanted in. Things went from bad to worse for Gujarat as Shahrukh Khan (6) was knocked out by another back of length delivery from Bumrah that came back in. Rashid Khan (2) was then trapped leg before with a superb Ashwani yorker.

Rahul Tewatia (11* off 8) and Gerald Coetzee (12 off 6) struck crucial blows in the last over bowled by Deepak Chahar, while Arshad Khan (1) hit the winning run, scrambling for a single after pushing a ball towards mid-off. MI skipper Hardik Pandya took a shy at the stumps but missed. The defeat ended Mumbai's amazing six-match winning streak.

Clinical GT restrict MI to 155-8

Sent into bat, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing their openers in the powerplay. Ryan Rickelton (2) nicked one off Mohammed Siraj, while Rohit Sharma miscued one to mid-off off Arshad's bowling. Things could have been worse for MI had GT held on to their catches. Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24) and Will Jacks (53 off 35) lifted Mumbai, adding 71 for the third wicket.

The stand ended when Suryakumar was caught at long-off off Sai Kishore's bowling. Jacks was then caught on the fence, trying to take on Rashid. Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals and it needed a cameo from Corbin Bosch (27 off 22) to push them past 150.

MI vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Sai Kishore (2-34) impressed with the ball for Gujarat, while Rashid (1-21) was economical. In the chase, Gill top-scored with 43, while Buttler contributed 30.

For Mumbai, Jacks scored a half-century, while Suryakumar chipped in with 35. With the ball, Boult (2-22), Bumrah (2-19) and Ashwani (2-28) were impressive.

Gill was named Player of the Match for hard-fought 43 and three catches.

