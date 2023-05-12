MI vs GT, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 57th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of wins and have retained the same side that played in their last games.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, and Hrithik Shokeen.

Gujarat Titans: KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudarshan, and Shubman Gill.

While GT brought in Shubman Gill in place of Mohit Sharma, MI swapped Akash Madhwal with Vishnu Vinod.

Speaking at the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya predicted that dew would play a vital role in the second innings, which is why they chose to bowl first.

"We're going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, just thought with the dew that chasing would be ideal," Hardik stated. "We realize the importance of every game. You have to play good cricket no matter where you stand on the table and the boys have been professional in that matter.

"The kind of games we lost taught us very good lessons and we've tried to rectify those. It's a 14-match-long tournament, so you're bound to make some mistakes but if you rectify your mistakes, you can learn from them and move forward. Same team."

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, stressed the need to continue his side's winning momentum to maintain their place in the top four.

"We would have done the same. That's what we've been doing here. We know we have to play good cricket to win the game. Things are coming along nicely for us in the last few games, so hopefully that continues," Rohit stated.

"We know where we stand at the moment," he added. "It's important to focus on this game and focus on what we have to do to come out on top. It's not been the ideal situation for us in terms of injury management but it's part and parcel of the sport. The guys have dealt with it nicely and that's why we're standing here today. We've made a conscious effort to talk about external factors not affecting us and do what we have to do best. Same squad."

MI vs GT Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Kumar Kartikeya.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami.

