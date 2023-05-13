MI vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 27 runs in yesterday’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, MI posted a highly challenging 218/5 on the board as Suryakumar Yadav (103* off 49) notched up his maiden IPL hundred. Pacer Akash Madhwal, coming in as the Impact Player, then claimed 3/31 to rock Gujarat’s batting.

The chasing side were held to 191/8. GT were eight down for 103, but Rashid Khan hammered a scintillating 79* off 32 to go with his four-fer, reducing the margin of defeat significantly.

Batting first, Mumbai got off to a terrific start as Ishan Kishan (31 off 20) and Rohit Sharma (29 off 18) added 61 in the powerplay. Rashid, however, brought GT back in the contest, dismissing both openers in quick succession. Rohit nicked a leg-break to slip, while Kishan was trapped in front as he missed his sweep.

Rashid had a third when Nehal Wadhera (15 off 7) dragged a leg-break from the spinner back onto the stumps. Suryakumar and Vishnu Vinod (30 off 20) then added 65 for the fourth wicket at a rapid pace.

The duo took on Mohammad Shami in the 13th over and whacked him for a six and two fours. A few more boundaries followed before Vinod miscued a high full-toss off Mohit Sharma to deep backward square leg.

Following Vinod’s exit, Suryakumar, who was only just warming up, went absolutely berserk. 20 runs came off the 18th over bowled by Mohit as the well-set batter clubbed three fours and a six.

In the penultimate over, he pulled off an astonishing stroke, hitting a six off Shami over third man! Two more boundaries followed. SKY reached his maiden IPL ton in a fitting manner, sweeping the last ball of the innings from Alzarri Joseph for a maximum over backward square leg.

Madhwal three-fer stuns GT

MI’s Impact Player Madhwal claimed 3/31 as Gujarat were held to 191/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 219, GT needed a solid start. Instead, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and crumbled to 55/5 by the start of the eighth over.

Wriddhiman Saha (2) was the first to go, trapped lbw by Madhwal as he looked to whip a delivery that skidded off the pitch. Skipper Hardik Pandya (4) then nicked Jason Behrendorff to the keeper. Gujarat’s hopes suffered a body blow when Shubman Gill (6) lost his off stump while attempting a short-arm jab off Madhwal.

Vijay Shankar scored a brisk 29 off 14, but was knocked over by a googly from Piyush Chawla. Gujarat lost half their side when Abhinav Manohar (2) was bowled by Kumar Kartikeya while attempting a pull. David Miller scored a defiant 41 off 26 but became Madhwal’s third victim, caught in front of the stumps with a slower ball.

Two more wickets fell cheaply, and at 103/8, the game seemed headed for an early finish. The feisty Rashid, though, had other ideas. He clobbered 10 sixes and three fours in a splendid innings to ensure GT went down fighting.

MI vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Suryakumar was exceptional for MI with the bat. His maiden IPL ton featured 11 fours and six sixes, delighting the Wankhede crowd. With the ball, pacer Madhwal picked up three wickets, while Chawla and Kartikeya chipped in with two scalps each.

For GT, Rashid came up with a stupendous effort in a losing cause. After claiming 4/30, he smashed a belligerent 79 not out in only 32 balls.

Suryakumar was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his sensational hundred.

