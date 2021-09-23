MI vs KKR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 34 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

MI are fourth in the points table, with four wins and as many losses. KKR are sixth, with three wins and five defeats from eight games.

MI and KKR enter Thursday’s clash on the back of contrasting results. MI, playing without Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, went down to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs, while KKR trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

MI have been dominant in previous matches against KKR, boasting an emphatic 22-6 win-loss record. Will they continue their domination on Thursday or will KKR turn the tables on their nemesis?

MI vs KKR - Today Match Playing XI

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR - Full squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Roosh Kalaria, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Pawan Negi, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

MI vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, Virender Sharma

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

MI vs KKR: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl. For MI, there was good news as regular captain Rohit Sharma walked out for the toss instead of stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard.

KKR did not make any changes to their playing XI from the clash against RCB. Speaking after winning the toss, Morgan said:

“Bowling first worked well in the first game. We want to use the same formula. Wicket looks well put together. I think we can't get complacent because sport has a funny way of biting you in the backside if you get ahead of yourself. It's a different challenge here today.”

Also Read

For Mumbai, Rohit replaces Anmolpreet Singh. With Hardik Pandya missing again, Saurabh Tiwary retains his place in the playing XI.

Edited by Arvind Sriram