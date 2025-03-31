MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 12 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium. Five-time champions MI are yet to go off the mark this season, with two losses in two matches. On the other hand, defending champions KKR have played two games, with one win and one defeat to their name.

Mumbai suffered a 36-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, MI gave away 196 runs even as skipper Hardik Pandya impressed with 2-29. Their batters, though failed to make an impact, with the exception of Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28). Rohit Sharma's poor form will be a cause for concern for Mumbai.

Kolkata thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bowling first, KKR came up with a clinical bowling effort to restrict the batting side to 151-9. In the chase, Quinton de Kock slammed 97* off 61. The opening batter's dominating knock featured eight fours and six sixes.

Today's MI vs KKR toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

“[It] looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come. There might be some early swing. It plays well, so we thought chasing is a good option.”

Will Jacks comes back for MI, while Ashwani Kumar makes his debut. For KKR, Sunil Narine, who missed the franchise’s last game due to illness, returns for Moeen Ali.

MI vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia

Today's MI vs KKR pitch report

“We have an absolute belter on our hands. There is a very good covering of grass, and it is rock hard underneath, with good pace and bounce guaranteed. At the Wankhede, it means a batting paradise. There shouldn't be a great deal of turn here. If you bowl faster and faster, it [the ball] would disappear into the stands.” – Eoin Morgan

Today's MI vs KKR match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

MI vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Saidharshan Kumar, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

