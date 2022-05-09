MI vs KKR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 56th match of IPL 2022 on Monday (May 9). KKR have moved up to the seventh position in the IPL points table, courtesy of the victory.

Earlier in the night, KKR batted first after losing the toss. Despite experimenting with their opening combination in the last few games, the Knight Riders went back to the pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane for this contest.

The duo gave their side a quick-fire start with a 60-run opening partnership in 5.4 overs. Venkatesh Iyer (43) played the role of aggressor and hit boundaries at regular intervals while Rahane (25) was the anchor at the other end.

Kumar Kartikeya (2/32) dismissed the southpaw in the sixth over to give the Mumbai Indians their first breakthrough of the game. Nitish Rana (43 in 26 balls) walked in at No. 3 and continued from where Venkatesh Iyer left off. He was especially severe against the spinners as he smashed sixes for fun and kept the Kolkata franchise on track to set a high target in this crucial match.

Just as Knight Riders were cruising along, Jasprit Bumrah (5/10) wreaked havoc and dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell and Nitish Rana in a single over to stun the Kolkata Knight Riders. He then came back in the 18th over and picked up three wickets to deliver a defining blow to the opponents. KKR never recovered after Bumrah's onslaught as they only reached 165/9 after 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma (2) departed early on a controversial call from the third umpire in the chase. 19-year-old Tilak Varma (6) also followed his skipper to the pavilion soon after, leaving MI in a spot of bother.

Ishan Kishan (51) then stabilized things in the company of Ramandeep Singh and managed to arrest the fall of wickets for a while. Andre Russell broke the promising stand by ending Ramandeep's vigil at the crease in the 11th over. Ishan Kishan continued to bat sensibly and brought up his third half-century of the season to keep MI alive in the game.

However, Pat Cummins (3/22) turned the match on its head by dismissing Ishan Kishan in the 15th over. In his match-defining spell, Cummins also scalped the wickets of Daniel Sams and Murugan Ashwin to put KKR ahead in the contest.

MI batters succumbed to pressure from that stage and got skittled out for 113 in 17.3 overs.

MI vs KKR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided clash between the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. They expressed their reactions in the form of some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the MI vs KKR game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Darr ka mahaul hai Darr ka mahaul hai https://t.co/9n60fedEpM

#ShahbaazFC @OneKohlibackup

Virat Kohli who got out many times because of bad umpiring - Rohit Sharma gone due to bad umpiringVirat Kohli who got out many times because of bad umpiring - Rohit Sharma gone due to bad umpiring 😐Virat Kohli who got out many times because of bad umpiring - https://t.co/4NKqrodkNH

Sagar @sagarcasm When you’re throwing chalk at your friend but it hits the teacher When you’re throwing chalk at your friend but it hits the teacher https://t.co/PgA9puwzCV

Dr. Gill @ikpsgill1 Bumrah - 5 wickets

Rohit scored 2 runs

Perfect pic doesn’t ex…. Bumrah - 5 wicketsRohit scored 2 runsPerfect pic doesn’t ex…. https://t.co/5lWnGMYIzp

🎭 @itsshanzz18

#MIvsKKR Rohit and virat in IPL 2022, when it comes to disappointing their fans Rohit and virat in IPL 2022, when it comes to disappointing their fans#MIvsKKR https://t.co/QgQU2tMEon

رومانا @RomanaRaza #MIvsKKR

*CSK back to 9th position at Points Table*

CSK to MI: *CSK back to 9th position at Points Table*CSK to MI: #MIvsKKR *CSK back to 9th position at Points Table*CSK to MI: https://t.co/D9nltMEqOd

Mirza 🦁 @Mirza_Sarcastic #MIvsKKR



Bumrah to MI batsman's after their pathetic performance against KKR :- Bumrah to MI batsman's after their pathetic performance against KKR :- #MIvsKKR Bumrah to MI batsman's after their pathetic performance against KKR :- https://t.co/ssZF7tVDfo

Edited by Ritwik Kumar