MI vs KKR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bowling first after winning the toss in the disappointingly one-sided contest, MI bowled out KKR for 116 in 16.2 overs as debutant left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar stood out with 4-24. Ryan Rickelton's half-century then guided Mumbai home in just 12.5 overs.

Batting first, Kolkata got off to a disastrous start, losing half their side for 45 in seven overs. Sunil Narine (0) was knocked over by an outswinger from Trent Boult, while Quinton de Kock (1) dragged one from Deepak Chahar to mid-off. Ashwani made a dream start on debut, dismissing KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane (11) first ball - the batter sliced a full and wide delivery to deep backward point.

Venkatesh Iyer (3) perished cheaply again, caught behind off Chahar. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26 off 16) then pulled a shortish delivery from Hardik Pandya towards deep square leg. Rinku Singh (17 off 14) played a poor stroke off a short ball from Ashwani to be caught in the deep. The KKR debutant then knocked over Manish Pandey (19) and Andre Russell (5) to finish with four wickets.

Chasing a small target of 117, Mumbai Indians got off to a brisk start as their openers added 46 in 5.2 overs. Rohit Sharma (13 off 12), however, yet again failed to come up with a significant knock. Rickelton (62* off 41), though, was in impressive form. The MI opener smashed four fours and five sixes as the hosts cruised towards a much-needed win.

At the other end, Will Jacks fell for 16, perishing to a sharp low catch by KKR skipper Rahane off Russell's bowling. Suryakumar Yadav (27* off 9), however, came in and finished off the match in a hurry. He clubbed three fours and two sixes, ending the game with a maximum off Russell.

MI vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Ashwani made an outstanding debut for MI, claiming the big scalps of Rahane, Rinku, Russell and Pandey. In the chase, Rickelton struck a handsome 62*.

There was not much joy for KKR in the contest. Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh (22 off 12) were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark. With the ball, Russell picked up both the Mumbai wickets to fall.

Ashwani was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his dream debut.

