MI vs KKR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

Bowling first after winning the toss, MI held KKR to 169 as pacers Nuwan Thushara and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets each. However, their batting faltered again, as they were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs.

KKR got off to a horror start, losing half their side for 57 in 6.1 overs. Phil Salt (5) was the first to go, getting a leading edge while attempting a big hit off Thushara.

In his second over, the Mumbai Indians pacer got rid of Angkrish Raghuvanshi (13) and Shreyas Iyer (6). With the ball stopping a bit on the surface, Raghuvanshi spooned a simple catch to cover. Shreyas then chipped a simple catch to mid-on.

Kolkata were four down when Sunil Narine (8) was bowled by Hardik Pandya when he attempted a swipe and missed the ball. It was sweet revenge for the Mumbai skipper who had been whacked for a maximum the previous ball. KKR lost half their side when Rinku Singh (9) was foxed in the air and chipped a simple return catch to Piyush Chawla.

Venkatesh Iyer, though, held the innings together with 70 off 52. The left-hander and Impact Player Manish Pandey (42 off 31) lifted Kolkata, adding 83 for the sixth wicket.

The fine stand ended when Pandey holed out to extra-cover trying to take on Pandya. Andre Russell began with a first-ball six off the MI skipper, but disaster struck in the same over, as he was run out for 7 following a horrible mix-up with Venkatesh.

Bumrah picked up three quick wickets at the death, including that of Venkatesh, to keep Kolkata Knight Riders under 170.

Suryakumar Yadav's half-century in vain as MI sink to another defeat

Chasing 170, Mumbai Indians crumbled to 71-6 inside 12 overs. Ishan Kishan (13) was knocked over by Mitchell Starc (4-33) with one that skidded through. Naman Dhir (11) was cleaned up as he tried to go after the first ball bowled by Varun Chakravarthy (2-22).

Rohit Sharma (11) registered another low score, as he mistimed a pull off Narine (2-22). Tilak Varma (4) edged one off Chakravarthy to short third man, while Nehal Wadhera (6) chopped one from Narine back onto his stumps. Mumbai skipper Pandya (1)'s horror run continued, as he chipped a simple catch off Russell to midwicket.

Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 35) kept the flame of hope alive for MI, striking six fours and two sixes, but it wasn't meant to be his day. The 360-batter ended up skying a friendly full toss from Russell as Mumbai's faint hopes evaporated.

MI vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Venkatesh held the KKR innings together with a defiant 70, lifting his team after a batting collapse. Pandey played a crucial knock as the Impact Player. Starc shone with four wickets, while Chakravarthy, Narine and Russell claimed two scalps each.

For MI, Thushara and Bumrah excelled with three-fers. In MI''s chase, Suryakumar played a lone hand. Venkatesh, though, was named the Player of the Match for his momentum-shifting knock.

