MI vs LSG (27/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sent into bat, MI posted an impressive 215-7 on the board and then bowled out LSG for 161. With the win, Mumbai registered their first triumph over Lucknow at Wankhede in the IPL.

Batting first, MI lost Rohit Sharma for 12. He struck a couple of sixes before cutting a slower one from Mayank Yadav to short third man. Ryan Rickelton (58 off 32) and Will Jacks (29 off 21) added 55 for the second wicket. The impressive stand was broken when Rickelton top-edged a delivery from Digvesh Rathi (1-48). Jacks was then knocked over by Prince Yadav.

Tilak Varma (6) and MI skipper Hardik Pandya (5) fell cheaply. However, Suryakumar Yadav continued his great form, hammering 54 off 28 balls. He smacked four fours and as many sixes in his entertaining stay before being caught at extra cover off Avesh Khan's (2-42) bowling.

Impressive cameos from Naman Dhir (25* off 10) and debutant Corbin Bosch (20 off 10) lifted Mumbai to 215.

LSG struggle as Pant flops again

Chasing 216, Lucknow needed a good start. However, the in-form Aiden Markram fell for nine, flicking one from Jasprit Bumrah (4-22) to deep backward square. Nicholas Pooran (27 off 15) looked in great touch again, but perished to Jacks' first ball, miscuing a tossed-up delivery towards long-off. Rishabh Pant (4) failed again. His attempted reverse sweep off Jacks ended as a simple catch to short third man.

LSG's hopes rested on Mitchell Marsh (34 off 24), but he too fell to Trent Boult, top-edging a pull off a slower ball. Ayush Badoni (35 off 22) sparkled briefly before he too perished to the guile of Boult.

Bumrah came back to have David Miller (24 off 16) caught off a shin-high full toss and then knocked over Abdul Samad (2) and Avesh (0) off consecutive deliveries to finish with a four-fer.

MI vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Jacks was impressive all-round for Mumbai. After contributing 29 with the willow, he claimed the big wickets of Pooran and Pant. Rickelton and Suryakumar struck excellent half-centuries. With the ball, pacers Bumrah and Boult combined to pick up seven wickets.

For Lucknow, Mayank and Avesh claimed two scalps each. In the chase, Badoni top-scored with 35, while Marsh contributed 34.

Jacks was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round effort.

