MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 45 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from nine games. LSG are in sixth place - they also have 10 points from nine games, but are below Mumbai due to their net run rate.

After a disappointing start to their IPL 2025 campaign, MI are now on a four-match winning streak. In their previous match, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Bowling first, Mumbai held Hyderabad to 143-8 as Trent Boult starred with 4-26. In the chase, MI cruised home in 15.4 overs as Rohit Sharma hammered 70 off 46 balls.

Lucknow went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, LSG slipped after a great start and were held to 159-6 as Mukesh Kumar claimed four wickets. In the chase, Lucknow's bowlers could not make any impact as DC got home in 17.5 overs.

Today's MI vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rishabh Pant said:

“We feel the wicket is on the batting side, but we feel the wicket might get better in the second innings. In a day game, you want to utilize the surface.”

Lucknow have made one big change - Mayank Yadav comes in for Shardul Thakur. For Mumbai, Karn Sharma is back, while Corbin Bosch makes his debut. Mitchell Santner is out due to a niggle on his finger.

MI vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

MI Impact subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

LSG Impact subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh

Today's MI vs LSG pitch report

“Historically in day matches, there have been four wins batting first and four wins chasing as well. There's a nice covering of grass, but underneath it's quite dry. The pitch might just hold up to start with. As the game goes on, it might get better to bat on. After winning the toss, might be better to chase.” - Ian Bishop and Eoin Morgan

Today's MI vs LSG match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Krishnan Shrijith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

MI vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Vinod Seshan

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

